'A powerful man': Local radio DJ recalls R. Kelly's abuse and manipulation

DALLAS – A former Dallas DJ is blasting R. Kelly as a sex monster.

In an interview with Rolling Stone Magazine, DJ Kitti Jones who worked for 97.9 The Beat says she “survived” years of abuse from the R & B singer. It all started when she met her celebrity crush at an after party in 2011.

They exchanged numbers and before Jones knew it, she was living with R. Kelly in his Chi-town home. Jones says Kelly set strict rules during their two year relationship.

He allegedly made her call him “daddy,” starved her when she disobeyed him, forced her to have sex with other women, and physically abused her at least 10 times.

Despite the abuse and other allegations against the singer, Jones kept dating him. She told the magazine that at the time, R. Kelly represented “a powerful man.”

We’ve heard of this “power” before.

R. Kelly was recently under investigation for allegedly running a sex slave cult in Atlanta.

Once again, R. Kelly’s camp is denying the accusations and says his relationship with Jones was a “consensual involvement between two adults.”