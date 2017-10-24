Woman’s sweet apology goes viral after she tried to bite a cop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE CHARLES, LA -- A Louisiana woman tried to take a bite out of a cop!

Celina Dally was arrested for public intoxication and battery of a police officer, but it's what she did after that's giving the internet a good laugh. She went back to the officer and gave him a cookie cake that said "Sorry I tried to bite you!"

"I first and foremost hugged him, apologized, and told him I was extremely sorry for my behavior," Dally told NewsFix. She wanted to make amends, and the cop got a free cake out of it!

"If you knew me, you would know that anything I do is eccentric. I don't do anything basic, nothing normal." Dally said. "I said 'I got something for you' and he said 'Oh you didn't have to do that.' I gave him the cookie cake and it was closed, and he said 'Thank you so much you didn't have to do that' and I said 'well open it and read it.' It was hysterical."

The fast and furious internet attention isn't all it's cracked up to be. She's been getting a lot of hate too. "The negative things are like, I should've been shot because I assaulted a police officer, or I should've left in a body bag. The negative really sticks with you, whereas the positive kind of fades away."

Celina wants victims of bullying to be aware that there is help out there, including the Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255.

At the end of the day, she apologized, and if the cop can forgive her, so can the internet. Plus, who would say no to a free cookie cake?