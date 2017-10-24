Washed up?! Sears and Whirlpool are no longer ‘an item’

It’s like one of those Hollywood break-ups you didn’t see coming. Only this time, there’s plenty of history behind it!

Sears and Whirlpool are calling it quits! What seemed to be a match made in retail heaven has ended after 100 years!

It turns out, the decision wasn’t mutual! In fact, the news might’ve hit Whirlpool like a whirlwind after Sears decided to dump the brand cause of sales.

The major retailer has been struggling financially for a while. So, the retailer says their fight with Whirlpool about pricing was the last load. Sears also claimed Whirlpool has a “dominant position in the marketplace.”

People on Twitter aren’t really buying this breakup.

Sears and whirlpool splitting is like your grandparents getting a divorce — PinkAboutIt 🇺🇸 (@Pink_About_it) October 24, 2017

Sears and Whirlpool announce their split. Their kids are going off to live with creepy uncle Kmart for a few days. — BASEBALL SEASON YET? (@luvu82brewcrew) October 24, 2017

Sears will also stop offering Maytag, Kitchen Aid, and Jenn-Air products, which are all part of the Whirlpool family tree!

So, what does this mean for the holidays?!

Well, let’s just say, if you’re siding with Sears on this split, you might want to support them by buying the rest of their Whirlpool inventory!