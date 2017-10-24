Twitter war between President Trump and Sen. Corker escalates

The war of words between President Donald Trump and Sen. Bob Corker escalated Tuesday morning before the President’s Luncheon with Republican senators.

The President tweeted, “Bob Corker who helped president O give us the bad Iran deal & couldn’t get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, is now fighting tax cuts…. Corker dropped out of the race in Tennessee when I refused to endorse him, and now is only negative on anything Trump.”

Bob Corker, who helped President O give us the bad Iran Deal & couldn't get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, is now fighting Tax Cuts…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

…Corker dropped out of the race in Tennesse when I refused to endorse him, and now is only negative on anything Trump. Look at his record! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

The senator quickly fired back and called Trump an “untruthful president.”

Same untruths from an utterly untruthful president. #AlertTheDaycareStaff — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) October 24, 2017

“These things are provably untrue,” Corker said. “They’re just factually incorrect. I don’t know why he lowers himself to such a low, low standard.”

The senator also said he wouldn’t support Trump again.

“Just the dividing of our country, the name calling. You would think he would aspire to be the President of the United States and act like a president of the United States but you know that’s just not gonna be the case.”

Trump later met with the Republican senators, including Corker, to talk about his $1.5 trillion tax cut.

Awkward.

“Put this Twitter dispute aside,” House Speaker Paul Ryan said. “We have a historic chance of actually fixing this tax code, giving people pay raises and getting the American economy growing.”

Kinda hard to put the Twitter dispute aside when the president does most of the tweeting!