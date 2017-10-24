Spice of Blythe: Having Pride in Cooking for Texans at the State Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pink Magnolia Chef, Blythe Beck, had the opportunity to cook for a large audience again at the State Fair of Texas.

This year, she cooked her incredible chili! She added special ingredients such as Bloody Mary mix and a 40 of beer. She also asked the crowd what kind of salt is best to use (kosher) and which oil they should be cooking with (canola or vegetable).

Spice of Blythe: It's pride! I'm proud to be a Texan, I'm super proud to be a Dallasite and I'm super proud to be able to cook at the State Fair of Texas. What a big deal! Keep your dreams alive, be proud of the moments that you have, and enjoy the love and the food with the people that you call family.