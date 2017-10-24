‘Looked like a horror movie’: Waco cop breaks down testifying in biker bar shootout trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WACO - A Waco police officer who was at the scene of the deadly Twin Peaks shootout between rival gangs in 2015 testified in court, showing a side of police officers we don't normally get to see. Officer Ben Rush testified the aftermath of the gun battle "looked like a horror movie."

District Attorney Abel Reyna: "Was your phone going off?

Waco Police Officer Ben Rush: "Yeah."

District Attorney Abel Reyna: "Your family had heard about it?"

Waco Police Officer Ben Rush: "Yeah (crying). Yeah."

Rush said police were there just in case of a scuffle, but never imagined 9 people would die and more than 20 would be injured in a turf war between rival biker gangs, the Bandidos and the Cossacks, at the Twin Peaks restaurant in Waco.

Christopher Jacob Carrizal is the first biker on trial for the shooting. He is the president of the Dallas chapter of the Bandidos.