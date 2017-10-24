Healthiest, and unhealthiest Halloween candies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Believe it or not, Halloween is next week! You know what that means! 🎃👻🍬🍫😍

But when your kid comes home with a sack full of candy, which pieces are treats and which are nothing but unhealthy tricks? 🤔

Well, the website Eat This, Not That did a little diggin' to help you figure it out. 😐

They ranked 32 of the most popular Halloween candy pieces, from unhealthy to healthy, based on calories, fat and ingredients. 😑

And here's what they came up with:

The worst Halloween candy out there is Reese's Miniatures. 😭

For every three of those little pieces, you're taking in 108 calories! 😭😭😭

Next on the list of candies to avoid is Hershey's Take 5 snack size, with over 100 calories per bar. 🤦‍♀️

But don't get scared, there's good news!

Some of our favorite chocolates did land on the in the 20 healthiest Halloween candies out there! 😯

Ones like Reese's Pieces snack size, Nestle Crunch fun size, Kit Kat snack size and fun size M&M's Pretzel fun size. 🙂

And the Halloween candy that landed the number one healthiest spot is... Jelly Belly's! 🙂

Even though they may sound the fattest, they will only actually set you back 4 calories per bean. This means they're the slimmest way to enjoy the tastes of cotton candy, toasted marshmallows, and strawberry shortcake. 🤝

There you have it!

But the main takeaway you should remember about the list is portion control. 👍

Avoid any king size candy bars, and you'll be around for many Halloweens to come! 🎃🙌😃