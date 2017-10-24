Dallas police search for suspect in 2 Deep Ellum sex assaults over the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Dallas police are searching for suspect who is wanted for two sexual assault cases in Deep Ellum over the weekend. Take a good look at this guy.

Video shows the man wanted by police. The first said she was grabbed by the suspect, described as a black male, 20 to 30 years of age, about 2 a.m. in the morning. The man offered to give her a ride home, then attacked her in the car.

Less than an hour later, DPD says, the same guy attacked another woman walking by herself near Elm Street and Harwood.

"During the attack, she was on the phone with her boyfriend, who heard her screaming. The boyfriend then ran to the scene and fought with the suspect," a DPD spokesperson said.

The suspect was able to escape before cops arrived, but they're now offering a $5,000 reward to get this man off the streets.