Children’s author diffuses bullying with humor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

October is National Bullying Prevention Month and one children's book author has a unique approach to combating young bullies.

His tatic? Make'em laugh!

Justin Matott wrote the book on bullying. It's a kids book entitled, "My Dog Might be a Nerd." The idea behind it is to show kids they're not alone.

And Justin can relate.

As a fourth grader, he was bullied, too. He wore an eye patch and leg brace, making him an easy target, but Justin was able to diffuse his young tormentors by telling them funny stories on the playground.

"If you make a bully laugh you're doing something that changes everything," Justin said. "Because a bully is a sad person. So if you go to school and make those bullies laugh and use that sense of humor that makes milk blow out of your brother's nose at the dinner table, you will change things."

Justin says once his tormentors figured out he had a sense of humor, they realized he was pretty cool even if he looked different.

So now, He goes around schools teaching kids the power of a joke.

By the way, has had 30 children's books published over the last two decades!