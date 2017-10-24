‘Benson’ star Robert Guillaume has died

LOS ANGELES — We’ve lost another Hollywood legend.

Robert Guillaume, best known for his hilarious hit 80s show “Benson,” has died after battling prostate cancer at the age of 89.

Guillaume kept the laughs coming and even won an Emmy for his role as the sarcastic butler, Benson Dubois. But get this, he didn’t even want the gig!

“When I got the role of Benson, I was not the happiest camper. I had reservations cause you’re serving food, you’re serving a family,” Guillaume told the OWN Network. “It thrusts you back in time. It’s as though nothing has changed since 1800. But then the more I examined the role and read the script, I figured out a way to take some of the stench off the idea.”

A bit of Hollywood trivia here. “Benson” was actually a spin-off of the show “Soap.”

Guillaume’s success didn’t end with TV. He starred on Broadway, starred in the movie “Lean on Me”…

And was even the voice of Rafiki on “The Lion King.”

RIP, Benson. Thanks for the memories.