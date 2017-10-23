Massive recall over listeria concern includes Albertsons, HEB, Tom Thumb, Walmart, Target, Trader Joe’s

FORT WORTH – Minimally processed and packaged vegetables are being recalled throughout the U.S. and Canada, including major Texas stores, due to possible contamination from Listeria bacteria, which can cause fatal food poisoning in young children, pregnant women and elderly or frail people.

Mann Packing has expanded a recall list to include nearly 100 products with “best if used by” dates from October 11 to October 20. Texas stores and brands named in the recall include Archer Farms, HEB, Signature Farms, Trader Joe’s, and Walmart.

Here is a complete list of all products recalled by Mann Packing.

Albertsons, Randalls, Tom Thumb stores in Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas are among the stores voluntarily recalling Ready. Chef. Go! seafood meal bags in clear cooking bag packaging with sell-by dates through October 22, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The product is sold in refrigerated cases and include multiple fish fillet and shrimp meal kits. These veggie packages are part of an expanding recall over contamination concerns at Mann Packing in Salinas, California, according to the FDA. Here is a complete list of products and UPC codes being recalled by Texas stores.

The seafood meal bags are just a few of the nearly 100 products being recalled by Mann Packing. Vegetable products sold at Whole Foods Markets, Target, Trader Joes, Walmart, and Meijer stores in at least six states are also being recalled, but as of Monday morning, none of those retailers has recalled products sold in Texas stores.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control estimated that 1,600 people develop a serious form of infection known as listeriosis each year, and 260 die from the disease, making it the third most-deadly form of food poisoning in the United States.

Customers who bought the recalled products should throw them away or return to point of purchase for a full refund. No illnesses or injuries have been reported.

Questions about the Texas recall can be directed to Albertsons Companies at 877-723-3929 or emailing Andrew.whelan@albertsons.com.

Mann Packing’s 24-hour consumer hotline at 888-470-2681 or visiting veggiesmadeeasy.com/products.