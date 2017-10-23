Police investigate murder of woman in southeast Dallas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Police have arrested Jimmy Hightower, who was wanted for the murder of his wife.

On Saturday, Jaytoyah Davis' body was found in a car Saturday afternoon in the driveway of her southeast Dallas home in the 2200 block of Vine Lane. She'd been shot. Davis, 31, was married to 30-year-old Hightower.

Witnesses told police they saw Hightower get out of the car, after hearing a gunshot, and saw Hightower leave in another vehicle. He was arrested late Sunday night.

Hightower has been charged with murder and faces a bond of $500,000.