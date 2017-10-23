Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS, Tx. - As the State Fair of Texas 2017 comes to a close, it`s fun to look back at the continuing traditions and memories made -- and some traditions go wayyyy back!

"There`s tradition with the fair and then there`s tradition within our family," says Christi Erpillo, who runs Fernie's Funnel Cakes, "I tease that we get to be the ultimate hostess for three million people for 24 days. We`ve done it for 49 years [...] Johnathan`s mother, my little sister, went into labor making funnel cakes back behind the dock."

"It`s humbling and it`s cool, because the whole family does it," says Johnathan.

"He was out here when he was a week old!" says Christi.

Thirty years later he has a bit of a different view of the business. "The next step is to step in and my aunt -- one day she`s not going to want to do this -- creative genius keep coming up with that food, but bring my knowledge of the service industry to make us even more money for my grandmother, for my mom."

Grandmother is The Legend with years of experience while some are making new traditions.

"It`s my first time performing here," says Haley Ganzel with Lone Star Stampede. "I stand up on two horses. So this is Jiminy, she`s my horse that`s on the right and I weave through fire [...] I actually started with the Great American Wild West Show when I was five."

Ganzel, a specialty show rider, is from Oklahoma and says Texas feels like home. "They fill it everyday, the energy in there is -- it`s a loud audience!"

As the saying goes - everything`s bigger - and we think better - in Texas!