Father of Sherin Mathews arrested AGAIN

RICHARDSON, Texas -- Major new developments in the case of three-year-old Sherin Mathews.

Her adoptive father, Wesley Mathews, was arrested again Monday night and charged with felony injury to a child. Bond is set at $1 million.

"There are additional charges that could be filed against another person, or there may be a modification to the charges he already has," Sgt. Kevin Perlich told NewsFix.

Cops say Mathews voluntarily showed up to the Richardson police station Monday with his attorney and told cops a different story about what happened the night Sherin disappeared.

"I can't go into exact details about what he told us," Sgt. Perlich said. "But what I can tell you is, that it was contrary to what we were initially told when she was first reported missing. Based upon that... the most appropriate charge was injury to a child."

Mathews' arrest comes just one day after Richardson PD found a small child's body not far from the family's home that's believed to be Sherin. A positive identification is expected Tuesday.

Sherin disappeared two weeks ago when her dad says he put her outside at three in the morning as punishment for not drinking her milk. That landed Mathews in jail on a child endangerment charge. With this new charge, he's now facing up to 99 years in prison.

As for Sherin's mother...

"Mrs. Mathews' involvement has been trying to identify the body and the clothing we found the other day," Sgt. Perlich said. "She's not cooperating, as far as answering any other questions and providing any guidance."