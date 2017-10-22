Zeke runs the Boys past the Niners, 40-10!

SANTA CLARA, CA — The Cowboys looked nice and rested out west in San Francisco, coming off of their Bye week by blowing out the 49ers 40-10.

For a guy that started the week officially suspended by the NFL, Ezekiel Elliott was an absolute monster, running for 147 yards and scoring 3 combined touchdowns to lead the Boys’ offense in the rout.

On the other side of the ball, after back to back games of getting trounced, the Dallas D finally came to play, crushing Niners quarterback CJ Beathard in his first career start, forcing several key turnovers.

The only bad news of the day was the loss of kicker Dan Bailey to a groin injury. Safety Jeff Heath had to fill in as emergency kicker and actually made a few kicks. Only time will tell how long the Boys will be without Bailey.

The win gets the Boys back to .500 at 3-3 with a huge NFC East showdown coming up against the Redskins, but for the moment today’s blowout might have calmed a few nerves out in Cowboys Nation.