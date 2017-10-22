Trump slams ‘wacky’ congresswoman after call with soldier’s widow

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- From nasty woman to wacky woman!
Yes sirree, now President Trump can't get enough of wacky Democratic Congresswoman Frederica Wilson. During yet another Sunday twitter rant, Trump tweeted:
The beef started when Trump called the pregnant widow of fallen soldier La David Johnson, who was killed in action in Niger, along with three other soldiers. Wilson says she was with Johnson's widow for the whole conversation, "He said to the wife, 'Well I guess he knew what he was getting into," Wilson told Miami station WFOR.
Trump says that didn't happen, and hasn't stopped calling her Wacky Congresswoman Wilson! Three times to be exact.
It wouldn't be like "Wacky Wilson to take Trump's name-calling lying down. She commented, "The dog can bark at the moon all night long, but it doesn't become an issue until the moon barks back."
All eyes might be on this he-said-she-said mess, but our sights should be somewhere else: on the four fallen soldiers and their families who have to bury them.