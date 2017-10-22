Steve Bannon threw major shade at George W. Bush

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANAHEIM, CA -- Steve Bannon's gotten mighty mouthy since he was ousted from the White House, and Friday night was no different.

At a GOP convention in California, Trump's former chief strategist had more than a few choice words to say about the President, but he wasn't talking about Trump. Bannon bashed Bush. As in George W. Bush, and he didn't pull any punches either.

Bannon said, "He has no earthly idea whether he's coming or going. Just like it was when he was President of the United States." He went after the former president after Bush not-so-subtly ripped President Trump a new one the day before.

"Bigotry seems emboldened. Our politics seems more vulnerable to conspiracy theories and outright fabrication," Bush said. "We've seen our discourse degraded by casual cruelty. At times it can seem like the forces pulling us apart are stronger than the forces binding us together."

Bannon did not like that Bush was throwing shade, so he threw some shade of his own, "President Bush, to me, embarrassed himself. Speechwriter wrote a highfalutin speech. It's clear he didn't understand anything he was talking about." He continued, "There has not been a more destructive presidency than George Bush's."

Fellas please, can't we all just get along?