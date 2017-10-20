Turn yourself into an action figure with Shrink 3D!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS- Barbie and Ken already had their turn in the spotlight, now it's your time to shine!

"We have 3D figurines of yourself," said 3D Shrink owner Shahrukh Lalani. "You'll step into our scanner and in just three seconds, we'll take 174 pictures of you. Then we'll send it to our 3D printer and we'll print it out in full-color sandstone."

Shrink 3D is currently out at the State Fair of Texas to bring you down to size.

"It is definitely the ultimate selfie, you can give the gift of you this year," one 3D Shrink rep said.

And hey, if you're with the fam, this could be a way cooler version of a family photo. Now you don't have to commit to those cheesy holiday cards with the ugly sweaters.

"It's your face, your body, it's the whole essence of you," a rep said. "You can give one to your old boo and let him know what he's missing. You can give one to your new boo and let him see what he's got!"

If you're trying to bring home a tiny version of yourself that doesn't take nine months to make, you'd better hurry before Big Tex takes off!

Check out their website to find out where Shrink 3D is heading next!