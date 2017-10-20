Nivea under fire for ad promoting skin lightening in Africa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AFRICA -- It wasn't too long ago that Dove soap dished out a seemingly racist ad and now another body care brand is getting dirty looks.

Check out this billboard all the way in Africa -- courtesy of Nivea. It advertises a "lightening" cream for "visibly fairer skin."

The commercial appears worse. The woman rubs on the lotion and her skin magically turns "fairer."

This is why black businesses need to rise up and cater for our needs. Nivea can’t get away with pushing this skin lightening agenda across Africa. Appalling. pic.twitter.com/8uR7XHNgVa — William Adoasi (@WilliamAdoasi) October 18, 2017

Customers have spotted the same billboard in countries like Nigeria, Ghana and Cameroon. All of which reportedly have many women who "bleach" their skin to appear lighter.

In true Twitter fashion, many think it's wrong to try and get people to change their natural skin tone or to blatantly promote "colorism."

People have started the #pullitdown to get Nivea's attention.

But other's don't see it in the same light.

There are millions of Africans who buy these products, so don't think just because you called out nivea Africans will stop using it — Drew Royce (@JoSSe_114) October 19, 2017

Well, this isn't the German company's first slip up. Earlier this year, they released this skincare campaign:

Looks like it may be time Nivea clean up your act and get back to the drawing board!