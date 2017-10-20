Mesquite assistant principal accused of sex assault of child

MESQUITE – A Mesquite ISD assistant principal has been arrested for Sexual Assault of a Child. James Langle is an assistant principal at Ed F. Vanston Middle School.

Langle, 37, was arrested Friday. Police say the charge stems from a family incident and did not occur on Mesquite ISD property.

Langle is on administrative leave while the case is being investigated. The Mesquite ISD released this statement regarding Langle’s arrest:

“Mesquite ISD was shocked to learn of the allegations and subsequent charges against Mr. Langle. While the alleged abuse appears limited to the home, the charges are extremely disturbing and concerning to us. Should the allegations prove to be true, Mesquite ISD will take the strongest possible action. Mr. Langle is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, and we have made the proper notification to the State Board of Educator Certification. Mr. Langle’s alleged actions should in no way reflect negatively on the thousands of dedicated Mesquite ISD employees who remain focused on educating and supporting our students.”