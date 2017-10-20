KFC follows 11 people on Twitter for a gloriously genius reason

NORTH CORBIN, KY — You can’t fool the internet!

It was about time someone noticed that KFC only follows 11 people on Twitter. This may not seem mind-blowing, but just you wait! The 11 people the popular chicken chain follows are: the five spice girls and six randos named Herb.

Well folks, when you do the math, those people add up to 11 herbs and spices! As in the 11 herbs and spices that make up the super secret recipe!

The Twitter community is giving credit where credit is due and giving KFC major props!

The person that manages the @kfc Twitter account needs a raise. https://t.co/E51o4L4B7L — Shaun McDaid (@shaun_mcdaid) October 20, 2017

Whoever runs the KFC Twitter, is a clever little genius — ⚒ Prime Time ⚒ (@SirLaxalot48) October 20, 2017

We think it’s safe to say KFC definitely won the internet with this one!