Chew on This: RJ Mexican Cuisine credits consistency for years of success

DALLAS – Dallas' West End has seen a lot of restaurants come and go over the years, but one spot that's stood the test of time is RJ Mexican Cuisine Reason number one for their longevity, staff consistency, which is actually where the ‘R’ and ‘J’ stem from – Chef Ron Von Hatten and owner Jay Khan – a duo that have been running things together for 14 years.

"My business partner Ronald Von Hatten, chef, he stays competitive,” Khan told Newsfix. “He stays on top of the competition."

"I enjoy what I do. I've got a great partner in Jay Khan,” Von Hatten said. “He does a great job making sure we stay relevant in the neighborhood and in Dallas."

The number two reason for RJ's success? The right amount of change.

"Obviously, people are a lot more educated now than what they used to be about the food,” Khan said. "Every quarter, every six months, we change and update our menu."

With items like the build your own bowl.

"Nowadays, people are looking for healthy options,” Khan told Newsfix. That includes vegetarian, and even vegan options.

"We do offer things that people can feel comfortable if they come with a group, that they can find something that they can eat,” Von Hatten said. “And I feel that it's great quality."

Then there are the soups. From tortilla to the squash blossom, which is creamy with a kick, and happens to be perfect for fall.

Chew on This: RJ Mexican is offering specialties like the Cuban torta – with smoked sausage, chicken, steak, chorizo, and refried beans. And classics like fajitas.

And after almost 15 years in the game, RJ Mexican is finally looking to expand to a site in Murphy, TX. It's a move Khan says he refused to rush. "I just want to make sure that we are perfect before we open the second one, and I think we are there,” Khan said.

But for now, you can soak up the perfect patio weather with the perfect meal – in the West End.