Central Texas teacher removed for duct taping students’ mouths

KILLEEN - A Central Texas substitute teacher was removed from campus for putting duct tape over her students' mouths.

The substitute was teaching a 5th grade classroom at Maxdale Elementary School in the Killeen Independent School District. The incident continued for several minutes before school officials became aware of what was happening.

Thirteen students were taken to the school nurse for observation. The teacher was immediately removed from the classroom and barred from campus.

The school district released a statement that said in part "the leadership of Maxdale Elemetary School and Killeen ISD are deeply saddened by this event... The staff will continue to work hard to make sure every child at the campus is absolutely safe every day."