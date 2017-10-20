British Airways apologizes to family after they were bitten by bed bugs on overnight flight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANADA -- An overseas flight can leave you suffering from severe jet lag - but bug bites, too?!

British Airways is apologizing to a Canadian family who were bitten by bed bugs during a flight from Vancouver to London.

Heather Szilagy says she noticed bed bugs on the seat in front of her, but they weren't able to move because it was a sold out flight.

When they landed, Heather posted a picture of her 7-year-old daughter on Twitter, writing, "this is just my daughter's calves. That's more than a few bugs."

The airline apologized, promised an investigation and upgraded the family to business class for the flight home.

Meanwhile, a Massachusetts mother is suing a program for kids with special needs for shaving her child's head.

Denise Robinson says employees at the little heroes home shaved her 7-year-old daughter's head without permission.

The program insists it was for hygiene purposes, but the mother says that's not true.

"There was no head lice, there was no bed bugs, there was no what I refer to as Rasta locks," she said.

Program officials say they're reviewing the circumstances and promise to take appropriate action, if needed.

But the mother says she wants her daughter outta there!