Protesters disrupt Richard Spencer’s scheduled speech at UF campus

GAINESVILLE, FL -- Huge crowds of protesters and cops swarmed University of Florida Thursday afternoon. They were all in attendance for white nationalist Richard Spencer's appearance.

Inside the school's performing arts center, things didn't calm down either. Students yelled phrases like "black lives matter" ... "Nazi's aren't welcomed" so much that Spencer couldn't start his speech on time. He ended up skipping to Q & A but that just turned into a war of words.

"You've said it," Spencer yelled at the crowd. "...now it's time for me to speak, I'll stand here all day if I have to."

Days before his event, Florida's governor issued a "state of emergency" to help prevent any kind of violence.

Thankfully, there was no physical violence, but the UF president, W. Kent Fuchs, wasn't thrilled about the cost of the extra security.

"We're taking the equivalent of a thousand tuitions and investing in security because of his followers and also those that are going to protest against him," Fuchs explained.

Well, he says he couldn't legally stop Spencer for coming, so students didn't exactly roll out the welcome mat for the special guest.

So who actually showed up to hear Spencer out?

Well, we're guessing the curious college kids or the ones who support his Alt-Right ideology.