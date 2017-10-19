Grapevine living community for victims of domestic violence is more than a shelter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAPEVINE- It might look like a normal apartment complex, but it's actually a fresh start.

Since 2015, The Gatehouse has worked as a non-profit to offer victims of domestic violence the chance to completely rebuild their lives.

"The last physical altercation was in Irving," said one domestic violence survivor living at The Gatehouse. "The school recommended the Gatehouse. Coming here, it's been a blessing."

Over the course of 2 1/2 years, this all-purpose site offers women and their children all of the tools they'll need as they learn to be self-supportive.

"Food, clothes, cars, medical, dental, financial literacy," said founder Lisa Rose as she listed all of the things that The Gatehouse offers residents. "Everything needed for them to thrive."

The Gatehouse also offers a general store where residents can learn to budget, as well as a boutique where they can select high-end work attire-at no cost.

"Sometimes it’s a relief that they have things to wear for their new job and new career," said Emily Avedikian who is the director at Keeps Boutique.

Next Monday, The Gatehouse will have a fundraiser event at AT&T stadium as they continue to help these survivors start a new life.