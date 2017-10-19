Got him! Man convicted of plotting to behead conservative blogger Pamela Geller

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOSTON -- A 28-year-old could end up spending the rest of his life in prison.

David Wright was just convicted of planning to behead conservative blogger Pamela Geller. According to the Boston Herald - they found David Wright guilty on all charges, including conspiracy to provide material support to foreign terrorist.

Back in 2015, Pamela Geller was the host for the first-ever Muhammad Art Exhibit and Contest held at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.

The conference was almost over and it looked like everything had gone smoothly. That is -- until two men jumped out of a dark car wearing body armor and carrying rifles.

They shot and hit a Garland school district security officer. A Garland cop shot back and killed both men, one of which was Wright's uncle.

So what was Wright's role?

He did the research on guns, swords, and tranquilizers. He even created a twitter page to get some recruits.

Now, Pamela Geller is safe and David Wright will be doing all his research from behind bars.