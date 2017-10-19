Florida issues ‘State of Emergency’ ahead of white nationalist speech at Univ. of Florida

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORIDA -- It's official, Florida has issued another 'State of Emergency' but this time it's not because of some monster storm headed its way!

Governor Rick Scott made the call ahead of Richard Spencer's speech at the University of Florida. The white nationalist is set to speak at the campus on Thursday!

If you don't know who Mr. Spencer is, well, that's a lesson of its own. He's the guy who lit the tiki-torch and led several dozen protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia. One rally turned deadly when after a man drove his car into the crowd.

So why is the self- proclaimed creator of the 'Alt-Right' movement considered an emergency? Well, as you can imagine a lot of the students at UF aren't thrilled about Spencer's speech.

Students have recently demanded the school call off Spencer's visit. So, in return, officials have issued the emergency to ensure that local police and national guard will have proper back up if anything crazy goes down!

"It's more than what it sounds like, it's not like an alarming," Sheriff Sadie Darnell explained. "We don't know what to expect, but we do need to prepare."

So what does Spencer has to say about this? Well, according to his Twitter he seems to be getting a kick out of the whole ordeal.

He recently retweeted articles calling him "Hurricane Spencer."