× Five years ago today, Big Tex was on fire

DALLAS — Five years ago today, the State Fair of Texas’ historic cowboy went up in flames.

After watching over the fair for 60 years, Big Tex had burned to the ground. The crowd was stunned as they watched the iconic hero fall in 2012.

Only his hands, belt buckle, and steel frame were left behind. Fair officials said an electrical issue probably caused the fire.

Of course, the State Fair of Texas wouldn’t have been the same without Big Tex and his big voice greeting you as you walked through Fair Park.

But this story has a sweet ending. Big Tex was back and better than ever in September of 2013 and has been standing tall ever since.