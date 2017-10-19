Dallas releases its Amazon video proposal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cities from all over the country are competing to be the home of Amazon's second headquarters. Including several right in the Metropolex.

But instead of battling it out separately, several North Texas cities joined forces and sent one proposal to the online retail giant.

On Thursday, the Dallas Regional Chamber released the video proposal that they submitted to lure the company to the DFW area.

They made sure to highlight some of the most popular spots, like the Bishop Arts District, the Fort Worth Stockyards and AT&T Stadium.

So does this mean the area has a good chance of winning? Well, some believe other cities like Austin, Philadelphia or Atlanta are the top contenders.

According to Moody's Analytics, the DFW area isn't even in the top 10!

But don't give up hope yet.

Around 50 cities are expected to submit proposals and are even offering tax incentives to land the deal.

Amazon plans to review the proposals and reach-out to their top picks by early 2018.

The 5 billion dollar HQ is expected to bring 500, 000 jobs over 10 years.

Now who wouldn't want that in their city?