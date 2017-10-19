Appeals court blocks order that allows an illegal immigrant teen to get an abortion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An appeals court has put the halt on a decision that would have allowed an illegal immigrant teen in custody to get an abortion.

It's just the latest in what's turning into quite the drama for the 17-year- old who's currently being held at a facility in Texas

On Wednesday, a U.S. district judge ordered the unidentified teen to be taken to an abortion clinic without delay.

But it didn't take long for the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington D.C. to block the order.

Another hearing on the case is scheduled for Friday morning.

But abortion is not the only issue illegal immigrants are struggling with.

Some who are victims of domestic violence reportedly don't go to the police, because they're scared of getting deported.

Cities in California, for example, say they've seen a recent decline in domestic violence reports among Latin American residents.

Civil rights advocates blame President Trump's executive orders for that, which helped expand the number of people who can be targeted for deportation.

Even with the country so divided on many things, hurting innocent people - no matter their age - is something we should all agree is a big no no