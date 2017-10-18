Zeke speaks out about latest court ruling

FRISCO, TX — Ezekiel Elliott was back on the practice field Wednesday after his suspension banned him from The Star for one day. But Tuesday night’s ruling by a New York judge means he’s good to go for at least two more games.

“It’s great to have him back,” quarterback Dak Prescott said. “Any chance we get with him in the backfield we’re going to take.”

“I appreciate the opportunity to come out here and get a couple of more weeks with these guys for sure, and another opportunity to get an even longer [Temporary Restraining Order],” Elliott told reporters.

Of course, there will still be more to come. And as this battle has raged on there’s a danger that if the suspension eventually holds it could mean that Zeke misses crucial late-season or playoff games, instead of the first six weeks.

But it’s easy to forget that this is a fight bigger than football. If Elliott is indeed guilty of domestic violence he deserves the ban, but if he’s innocent then he’s fighting to avoid being labeled something awful.

“You get accused of something of that magnitude, you kind of get labeled as an abuser and that’s not me,” Elliott said. “That’s not how I want to be seen, that’s not what I want to represent my family, so it’s just important for me to fight.”

As for the team, well even with Zeke back there’s one unfortunate stat for this season: Zeke now has as many wins in the courts as Dallas does on the field. With #21 back at least for a few games, they’ll need to change that fast.