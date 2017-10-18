Woman says she was abducted by aliens, now she’s running for Congress!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DORAL, FL -- From a seat in a UFO, to a seat in Congress?

Interviews from 2009 of Florida Republican candidate Bettina Rodriquez Aguilera were dug up by the Miami Herald, who said aliens abducted her when she was seven years old!

According to Aguilera's out-of-this-world stories, three tall, blonde aliens brought her on board their spaceship and spoke to her telepathically several times throughout her life.

They told her:

The world's "energy center" is in Africa. There are 30,000 skulls that are "different from humans" in a Mediterranean cave on the island of Malta. The Coral Castle tourist attraction in Florida is an ancient Egyptian pyramid.

In the eight-year old interviews, Aguilera claims the aliens told her "God is a universal energy, not a person. It’s in everything. God talks to people and they understand it in different ways, but there’s only one religion."

Now that the article is out, Aguilera isn't so happy. In a statement, she said "I personally am a Christian and I have a strong belief in God, I join the majority of Americans who believe there must be intelligent life in the billions of planets and galaxies in the universe.'

We can't decide if this makes her an interesting candidate, or if this whole alien abduction tale is a deal-breaker.