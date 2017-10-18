× Twitter has new rules for fighting hate and abuse online

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey promised to update his company’s anti-abuse rules following weeks of backlash and a weekend boycott.

Now, it appears they’re fast tracking that promise.

Twitter’s Head of Safety Policy emailed out a new set of rules to Twitter’s Trust and Safety Council on Tuesday.

“Wired” got a hole of the rules and says the new plan stops short of sweeping measures, like banning pornography or specific hate groups.

Instead, Twitter is expanding their existing rules.

For example, accounts that share non-consensual nudity will be permanently suspended the first time they’re caught. No second chances like before.

The definition of “non-consensual nudity” will also be expanded to include upskirt imagery, “creep shots” and hidden camera content. As far as unwanted sexual advances, Twitter says its expanding features so that victims and observers can report those instances more easily.

Erin Griffith, the senior writer for “Wired,” the site that first broke the story, says the new policy is a step in a right direction but there are some criticism that go along with it.

“The company has always made small incremental improvements but I think we would like to see something bolder,” Griffith said. “What this really comes down to is what Twitter’s human have hired to be actually monitoring this. It really is a matter of human, editorial oversight. How fast they can react and are they making the right decisions, and are they explaining it clearly that’s really been criticism of Twitter all along.”

Twitter is also tackling instances of hate on its platform.

Hateful imagery, symbols, etc. will now be considered sensitive material, which means those images will be hidden.

Enforcement action will also be taken against historically violent groups and anyone that glorifies violence.