Texas ‘tourniquet killer’ set for execution today

HUNTSVILLE - Anthony Allen Shore known as the 'tourniquet killer' is scheduled to be put to death today.

Shore was sent to Texas' death row for strangling and killing four young women in Harris county nearly a decade ago. The serial killer left behind a trail of young victims and the crimes were marked by handmade tourniquets.

Shore had two daughters at the time of his arrest. He also has sisters who believe that even though he confessed to four killings ,there is a possibility that there are many other victims.