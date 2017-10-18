Ruff Life: June Carter wants to cash in on your love for dogs!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS- Meet a sweetheart who'll stick by your side even if your past includes a little time at Folsom Prison.

"June Carter is an eight-year-old Grey hound, Great Dane mix," said Haley Edman from Dallas Pets Alive! "We don't know exactly what's in her DNA, but we do know she's a pretty big dog."

And you don`t need a lot of cash, because all June Carter wants is a little love!

But be prepared: Word on the street is that girl can eat!

"Currently, she is eating pounds of food a day because she was extremely malnourished," Edman said. "It also turns out that June Carter is heartworm positive. So she's currently undergoing treatment to make sure we can clear all of those heartworms up."

But June Carter's heart is so big, it gets hard to say no to those brown eyes.

"June Carter gets along with everyone," Edman said. "And when I say everyone, I mean big dogs, little puppies, little pit bull mixes. She just loves to be around other dogs, and especially her humans!"

And you could tell her that she's got little bit of Great Dane in her but chances are, she won't believe you.

"June Carter does not know her size because she thinks she's a lap dog," Edman said. "She loves sitting in her foster's lap, and she's about as big as her foster!"

Well there you go! Time's a wasting! You know you want to bring June Carter home!

If you think you could help Dallas Pets Alive! by adopting or fostering an animal, check out their website.