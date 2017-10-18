New search term celebrating eating disorders has some worried

In an effort to find new but damaging images online, teens with eating disorders have found a new search term, “bonespiration,” that has doctors and parents worried.

The search term is a workaround from “thinspiration,” which was virtually erased back in 2012.

With “bonespiration,” hundreds of teens are finding and celebrating anorexic bodies.

A psychologist at Exeter University Medical School analyzed over 700 photos with her team and found that over 25% of the photos had protruding hip bones, 2% showed protruding ribs, and 22% had protruding collarbones.

Researchers say these images are damaging psychological and physical health in these teens.

They also are warning parents about other hashtags to look out for with their teens. Those include “fitspiration”, “ribcage bragging” and the “A4 waist challenge”, where women hold up pieces of printer paper to show the size of their waists.

On the flip side, there are body positivity beauty trends.

“Mermaid thighs” started trending last year to encourage women to embrace their natural body shape and “Celebrate My Size” is another popular body positivity hashtag.