Mandalay Bay security guard breaks his silence on Ellen Degeneres Show

He was first hailed a hero.

Then he was reportedly missing.

Now, he's on the Ellen Degeneres show?!

Mandalay Bay security guard Jesus Campos, who was shot by the Las Vegas gunman during the massacre on October 1, made his first appearance on TV since the shooting.

"I was walking down. I heard rapid fire," Campos said. "At first, I took cover. I felt a burning sensation. I went to go lift my pant leg up, and I saw the blood. That's when I called it in on my radio that shots have been fired."

Campos broke his silence on Wednesday's episode after he was reported missing on a number of news reports.

Many questioned his whereabouts, including the President of the Security, Police and Fire Professionals of America, David Hickey. He told the media that Campos vanished shortly after a meeting with MGM officials.

But MGM Resorts International, the parent company of Mandalay Bay, told the Las Vegas Review Journal "Jesus Campos wants to tell his story at a time and place of his choosing. He's asked that everyone respect his request for privacy. We could not be more proud of Jesus."

The 25-year-old skipped out on five separate interviews. He reportedly even put signs near his home that read "no media on property" and "no trespassing."

Looks like this will be his first and last TV appearance.

Ellen said that Campos's appearance on her show will be the only public comments he makes on the Las Vegas shooting, which killed almost 60 people and injured over 500.