Man gets $37,500 after cops thought donut glaze was meth

ORLANDO, FL -- You'd think a cop would recognize a glazed donut when he sees it!

65-year Daniel Rushing got a big fat check for $37,500 all because a cop thought he had crystal meth in his car!

When cops pulled the Florida man over back in 2015, they saw crumbs on the floorboards, which Rushing said was from the Krispy Kreme donut he had earlier. That didn't stop the cops from arresting him after the sugar tested positive for drugs!

Rushing told the Orlando Sentinel, "I couldn't believe it. I've never even smoked a cigarette before, let alone meth." When the lab got their hands on it, the glaze tested negative, and now Orlando Police are training their officers how to properly use the field test kits.

Thankfully, Rushing got paid some dough, and still gets his donuts every other Wednesday. He just eats it at home instead of his car.