Chuck E. Cheese now offering Sensory Sensitive Sundays for children with autism

The nationally famous, kid-friendly pizza chain is now catering to children with autism.

Chuck E. Cheese is now hosting Sensory Sensitive Sundays on the first Sunday of every month that will give children with autism a stress-free experience. These Sundays feature less crowds and noise, dimmed lighting, trained and caring staff and limited appearances from Chuck E.

Restaurants will be opened for two hours for children before being opened to general public.

For a list of participating locations, visit their website.