Trump’s pick for drug czar pulls his name from consideration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

President Donald Trump's pick to be the country's next drug czar is no longer a candidate for the position.

The president tweeted,"Rep. Tom Marino has informed me that he is withdrawing his name from consideration as drug czar."

Rep.Tom Marino has informed me that he is withdrawing his name from consideration as drug czar. Tom is a fine man and a great Congressman! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2017

"He feels very strong about the opioid problem and the drug problem, Trump said. "Tom Marino said look, I'll take a pass. I have no choice. I really will take a pass."

So what's behind Marino's sudden change of heart?

Well, his withdraw comes just days after a groundbreaking investigation by 60 Minutes and the Washington Post that aired on CBS.

Turns out, representative Marino pushed a bill that made it harder for the Drug Enforcement Administration to go after drug companies suspected of flooding the streets with powerful, addictive prescription drugs.

"I'm very concerned about it. I talked with acting administrator Patterson about it," Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said. "We're going to review it."

But some representatives have actually attacked the investigation.

"You think this bill was a sop to the drug industry?" Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah asked. "Tell that to the fibromyalgia and chronic pain network. Tell that to the American Academy of Pain Management. Tell that to the drug free America Foundation."

The report said Marino took nearly $100,000 from the pharmaceutical lobby while was helping pass the bill.

So yeah, he might not be the right man for this job. But hey, the president still thinks he's a great congressman.