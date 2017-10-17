Spice of Blythe: Visit the State Fair and appreciate the animals!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week, Pink Magnolia Chef Blythe Beck took a trip to the State Fair of Texas to look, pet and appreciate the animals in the Children's Medical Center Barn Yard and meet the wonderful people who take care of them!

Blythe talks about coming face to face with a protective 1,000 pound mama longhorn who recently gave birth! She's just one of 40 to 50 animals at the petting zoo.

The animals come from a farm in Missouri where they go back to after the fair. In the evenings, they get to play in one big pen while their holdings are cleaned.

Blythe also takes a peek at the Majesty of the Horse who does four performances a day, 1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. everyday except Wednesday.

She says being able to be up close, touch nature, learn about animals, and realized it's truly important to be good to them, learn about them, and make sure we preserve them.

Spice of Blythe: Find the kid in you again! Get messy, get dirty, eat the food, touch the animals, love on them, meet the people that make the state fair possible and realize what an important, important tradition this is in Texas.

"I'm proud to be a Texan," Blythe said. "I'm very excited to get to meet all these animals, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my day here at the State Fair of Texas!"