Richardson PD search field and creek for missing 3-yr-old

DALLAS — Richardson Police performed a grid search and flew drones over a field and a creek near Richland College on Tuesday morning. They were hoping to find any evidence leading them to 3-year-old Sherin Matthews.

So far, they haven’t confirmed whether they found anything that could lead them to little Sherin.

She vanished 10 days ago near her Richardson home. Her adoptive father, Wesley Matthews, says she disappeared after he made her stand by a tree at 3 a.m. because she wouldn’t drink her milk.

He’s been charged with child neglect and was arrested, but released on bond.

An empty field near a college campus probably won’t be the only place cops will search.

Police want to hear from anyone with surveillance video from 4 to 5 a.m. on October 7th. They’re piecing together a timeline of when the family’s SUV left the house and where it went.

And it’s not just police. Other people are using Facebook as another way to help locate the missing girl.

Check out these pages Finding Sherin Matthews and Where is Sherin Mathews?, both with hundreds of members.

Someone on Twitter posted about searching for Sherin during their lunch break.

Taking my lunch break to walk the creek bed behind our office in Richardson, TX looking for #SherinMatthews . FBI, Richardson PD, and first responders are doing a grid search in the field across the way. Keep up the great work @FBITexas and @RichardsonTX_PD — CoCo Chaisson (@CoryLynne84) October 17, 2017

Safe to say, there’s a whole community of people who want Sherin to be safe and well!