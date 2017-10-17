Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pole dancing is far from easy. It demands a lot strength and training just like any other sport.

The Global Association of International Sports Federation has officially recognized pole dancing as a sport.

"It means a lot. We've been waiting for this for over 11 years," said Extend Fitness Studio owner Samantha Coley. "Now we can actually compete on a sports level."

This recognition comes after an 11-year fight by the founder of International Pole Sports Federation, Katie Coates.

Thanks to her, they're now able to apply for a membership at the International Olympic Committee. If accepted, we could soon see pole dancing at the Olympics!

"It's really amazing that we can be in the Olympics," Coley said. "In our extend studio, I know we have girls who are ready for it."

So what makes pole dancing a sport? Coley said it works out every single muscle in your body!

"I definitely know that pool fitness is harder than a regular workout," Coley said. "You can really see a difference in weight, you can see a difference in your core."

So for all of you out there hating on this sport, we dare you to try it!