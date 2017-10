Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - A rescue nearly a week in the making happened in Houston on Monday.

The man says he was trapped in a manhole for six days before he was finally pulled out by local firefighters. It was nearby construction workers who heard the man's cry for help. The workers called for rescuers once they located the source of the cries.

Firefighters say the man seemed thin and apparently injured his ankle falling down the 10-foot hole, but he is expected to be okay.