Her own Google doodle? Anything for Selenas!

CORPUS CHRISTI -- Anyone else head over to Google Tuesday morning and get hit by the Tejano Queen herself?

We did, too!

Google took a line out of the classic movie and said, "Anything for Selenas!" giving her their coveted Google doodle in honor of the 28 year anniversary of her debut album. And let us tell you, it brought back some serious memories!

"This is the exact spot that I remember standing in when I was here for Selena’s concert back in the early 90’s, I believe it was," Phillip Morales said, standing about 100 yards from the Chevrolet Main Stage at the State Fair of Texas.

Selena Quintanilla Perez played the State Fair of Texas from 1987 all the way through 1994, so the timing of this doodle meant something more for Morales, who now works at the fair.

"The fact that it came out right now, during the State Fair of Texas, really touched me," he said. "Every direction, I just remember there being masses and masses of people."

Gilbert Cortez actually shot a Selena music video in Oak Cliff for his cable access show, Tiempo Live, back in the 1980's before the singer was truly Selena. Seeing her legacy continue to grow 22 years after her death doesn't surprise him at all.

"I could tell," he said. "When I saw her I said, "You know what? She’s got it.'"

The special touches Google took, like putting lipstick on the mic, didn't go unnoticed.

"When she would sing she would rub against the microphone, and her lipstick would rub off," Morales said. "Small touches like that, that they took the time to do that really touched me in a way that I’m really appreciative that they did that."

And why not?

"Man, if you only got to meet her. She was like an angel," Cortez said.

Anything for Selenas!

