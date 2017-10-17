Finding the most accurate info on the case of missing 3-year-old girl from Richardson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHARDSON- It's been nine days since three-year-old Sherin Mathews disappeared after, according to her father, she was forced her to stand outside at 3 a.m. as punishment.

As more facts in the case unfold, misinformation has started to pop up. Richardson police officials say it's important to make sure you're getting the truth.

"Remember, the quality of information you get off of Facebook is just that," Sgt. Kevin Perlich said. "Something you're getting from someone who may not even be familiar with the investigation, or they may not even be from this particular area."

Need a Facebook source you can count on? Check out the official page from the police department for updates.

If you look there, you'll see that your help is still needed.

Right now, police are asking anyone with surveillance video of from October 7 between the hours of 4 a.m. to 5 a.m. to give them a call. They're looking for any footage of a 2013 maroon Acura MDX SUV.

"If for some reason down the road we need some type of search or something to be conducted, then we're going to say, 'Hey we need some help over here,' and we'll call for the public to help us," Perlich said.

As the clock keeps ticking, the Richardson community says they're standing strong with officials to make sure Sherin comes home.

"We don't want this case to just dry out and become a cold case," one neighbor said. "We just want that attention on the case to make sure that we get justice for Sherin."