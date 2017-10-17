Child’s transplant put on hold because father violated parole

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The father of a two-year old boy who desperately needs a kidney is a perfect match and wants to donate his kidney, but the hospital says it won't do the operation until the father has proven that he can stay out of jail.

Two-year-old AJ he can't walk, is fed through a tube and has to be hooked up to dialysis every single day of his life. He was born a month early and without a working kidney. He spent ten months in the neonatal intensive care unit.

His dad, Anthony Dickerson, was tested and proved to be a perfect match to give his son a kidney.

Problem was, Dickerson was in prison for violating his probation for weapons charges.

Dickerson got out prison and was set to go through the pre-op procedures to donate his kidney to little AJ earlier this month

but, he went back to jail for another probation violation.

When Dickerson got out, everything changed.

"The lady was like, 'I need your parole information and your probation information'," Carmellia Burgess, AJ's mother, said. "And she was like, 'Well we need you to be on good behavior for three to four months before you can give your son a kidney.' And in January 2018 we'll think about reevaluating you, basically."

But January of 2018 may be too late.

AJ's body is starting to fail. He needs bladder surgery and his dialysis ports are starting to fall out.

His mother is now hoping a GoFundMe page she set will help bring awareness to his situation and save AJ's life.