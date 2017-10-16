First Waco biker bar shootout trial underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WACO - Remember the crazy biker brawl in Waco back in 2015?

It was an unbelievable shoot-out and assault between rival motorcycle gangs at a Twin Peaks restaurant in may 2015, killing nine bikers and leaving dozens injured in the deadly ruckus.

Well, the trial of the first defendant in the horrific confrontation is finally underway. That defendant is none other than Christopher Jacob Carrizal, the Dallas Chapter President of the Bandidos Motorcycle Club.

The Bandidos are the nation's largest biker gang. Carrizal faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

The DA told the jury Carrizal played a key role in guiding the Bandidos into the deadly skirmish, but Carrizal himself described the day much differently in a prior interview.

"I've never been that scared in my life," he said of the shootout.

An undercover agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives testified about the Bandidos gang's culture and history. An earlier witness was a Twin Peaks worker who shed tears on the stand as she described the shootout and all the bodies being carried off.

The trial is expected to last two weeks, with as many as 450 witnesses possibly testifying. And Carrizal's case is only the first of 154 bikers who were indicted in the massive rumble.

With so many stories to sort out, one can only wonder if any jury will be able to reach a clear decision in such a murky, explosive case.