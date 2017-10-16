The #MeToo movement has taken over Twitter

It’s a simple two-word hashtag on Twitter, but it carries a powerful meaning: #MeToo.

“Social media has led other women, millions of women the opportunity to let their voice be heard,” said Jan Langbein with the Woman’s Genesis Shelter. “The court of public opinion has been heard loudly and clearly.”

It all began on Sunday, when actress Alyssa Milano posted a tweet saying, ” if all women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted wrote “me too” as a status, we might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem.”

If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/k2oeCiUf9n — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2017

Thousands of courageous victims have shared their stories.

Like this woman who wrote, “before you ask what i was wearing, know that I was 4-years-old. So let’s assume mommy didn’t dress me up provocatively.”

Before you ask what I was wearing, know that I was 4 years old. So let’s assume mommy didn’t dress me provocatively #MeToo — dana sharon (@dandushka) October 16, 2017

Some men have spoken up, too! One person wrote, “So many stories. So much honesty. I’m disgusted by the way our women are treated.”

The #MeToo hashtag is unreal. So many stories. So much honesty. I’m disgusted by the way our women are treated. — Alex Mallari Jr (@AlexMallariJr) October 16, 2017

This call for action comes in the wake of Harvey Weinstein’s sexual harassment scandal that’s currently rocking Hollywood.

“The impact of the story that burst out of Hollywood has had a real influence on women all over this country,” Langbein said. “Women who’ve stepped up and said it’s inappropriate.”

Now the Weinstein Company is up for sale.

French President Emmanuel Macron says the disgraced producer will be stripped of his Legion of Honor Award.

In Texas, State Rep. Matt Shaheen is calling an end to the taxpayer funded Texas Film Commission.

“There is no place in our society for this type of conduct that is demeaning to women and placed their safety at rick,” he said in a statement.

Clearly, this is only the beginning.